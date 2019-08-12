Bus driver commits suicide at mechanic workshop in Lagos

Monday, August 12, 2019


The Lagos State Police Command said a 43-year-old commercial bus driver was found dead at a mechanic workshop after allegedly taking a liquid substance suspected to be sniper.

The Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

Elkana said the Shomolu Pedro Police Station received an information that one Kabiru Bello of No. 77, Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be sniper.

He said that the incident happened on Saturday at about 12.56p.m inside his Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number AKD-724 XM while at a mechanic workshop at Ladylack Bus stop, Shomolu.

“He was rushed to Adesola clinic, Shomolu, where he was confirmed dead. Homicide detectives visited the scene.

One empty bottle of chemical substances suspected to be sniper was recovered.

“The corpse has been deposited in mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

Similarly, the police at Ilemba Hausa area of Lagos have recovered two locally made single barrel guns with 12 cartridges, one laptop and one mobile phone inside a vehicle abandoned by suspected robbers.

The police spokesman said the recovery was made on Saturday at about 9.30 p.m. after the Ilemba Hausa Police Station received a distress call that one Wale Lawal was dispossessed of his laptop by some armed robbers.

Elkana said the policemen deployed to the scene gave the hoodlums “a hot chase where the suspected robbers abandoned their black Honda vehicle with registration number KJA-705 BU containing the recovered items.

“The vehicle was moved to the station for further investigation.” he said.

