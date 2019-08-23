California to sue Trump over new migrant children detention policy

California to sue Trump over new migrant children detention policy

Friday, August 23, 2019 8:21 am


President Donald Trump

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will join other states in filing a new lawsuit as early as next week to block the Trump administration’s efforts to indefinitely detain immigrant minors and families with children.

Newsom made this known in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“It’s an assault on the Flores decision,.

“Clearly, I think it will be rejected by the courts, and the answer to your question is California will once again assert itself in the court of law,” the governor said of the administration’s new regulations.

The Department of Homeland Security announced plans this week for new regulations that would roll back protections for migrant children.

Trump officials are taking aim at the 1997 Flores settlement that set minimum standards of care for youths in U.S. custody.

The government is generally prohibited from detaining children, who traveled to the U.S. alone or with their families for longer than 20 days.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan blamed the Flores settlement for an influx of Central American families coming to the U.S. border and said that the administration’s new regulations would deter migration.

President Donald Trump also inaccurately claimed that former President Barack Obama started separating immigrant families.

The regulations, which federal officials expect to publish Friday, add to an ongoing battle over the Trump administration’s ability to hold migrant families and the conditions that immigrants endure in detention centers.

“Seven young children have died since Trump was inaugurated as president, not one died over eight years under President Obama’s stewardship.

“Family separations happen under this administration,” Newsom said during his interview with CNN.
Nathan Click, a spokesman for the governor, declined to offer any additional information about the timing of the lawsuit or its contents.

The office of Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose attorneys represent the state in court, also declined to comment.

As of last week, California had filed some 56 lawsuits against the Trump administration on a variety of issues, including health care, immigration and the environment. (tca/dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    52 mins ago

    U.S FBI indicts 80 Nigerians in massive fraud, money laundering conspiracy
    9 hours ago

    Woman alleges doctors at UPTH removed her womb without her consent
    10 hours ago

    Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers in Ogun
    10 hours ago

    NAF destroys insurgents’ logistics base, assembly area in Bula Bello, Borno
    10 hours ago

    FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N769.52bn for July
    10 hours ago

    Striking UI Workers Block Gates, Display Masquerade
    10 hours ago

    Kogi 2019: I’ll win APC primary election convincingly – Gov. Bello
    FRSC officials on duty 10 hours ago

    Instead of giving bribe, repair your vehicles, obey traffick rules – FRSC