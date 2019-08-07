Carbon monoxide poisoning: 79 persons in hospital in China

Carbon monoxide poisoning: 79 persons in hospital in China

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 6:24 pm


 A suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning has caused 79 people to be hospitalised in east China’s Jiangxi Province, according to authorities.

The accident happened at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in a food manufacturing company in Jiangbei Village of Guixi City., Xinhua/NAN report.

According to the provincial department of emergency management, the company, which specialises in the production of barbeque food products, employs more than 90 people.

The emergency management added that eight out of the patients have developed symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness.

While the rest are still under observation in hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

