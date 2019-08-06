Chairman of Benue biggest yam market assasinated

The Police Command in Benue on Tuesday confirmed the assassination of Tavershima Achinge, Chairman, Zaki Biam Yam Market Association, Ukum Local Government, Benue State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Tuesday the incident was reported on Tuesday through the Ukum Divisional Police Station.

Anene said that Achinge was killed by unknown gunmen in Zaki Biam, late on Monday evening.

The entire Sankera axis, comprising Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala local government areas have witnessed unprecedented killings and criminality in the last four years.

In 2017, unknown gunmen killed over 40 persons in broad daylight on Zaki Biam Yam Market day.

The market is adjudged by many as the biggest yam market in Nigeria.