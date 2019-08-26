Civil Defence bursts Borno 7-man forgery syndicate

Civil Defence bursts Borno 7-man forgery syndicate

Monday, August 26, 2019 1:24 pm


File: Top officers of NSCDC

The Borno State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested seven people, who specialised in forging fake school certificates and security documents.

The Commandant, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Monday.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Aug. 21 at the Post Office area of Maiduguri by the anti-fraud unit of the command.

Ibrahim explained that the suspects specialised in forging fake diploma and degree statement of results as well as National Youth Service Corps certificates.

The commandant said the suspects also specialised in forging fake admission letters and identification cards of the University of Maiduguri and the Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri.

Ibrahim, who did not give the names of the suspects, said that they comprised two non-academic staff of the university and five collaborators.

“The syndicate siphoned huge sums of money from the bursary departments of the affected institutions.

“They also forged assorted and customised stamps of banks, government agencies and other organisations.

“Some of the holders of such fake certificates are currently studying or working with government agencies and non-governmental organisations in the state.”

Ibrahim noted that investigation was still ongoing on the matter because of the huge number of people connected with the fraud.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Kaduna State to pay new minimum wage from 1 September 2019
    14 mins ago

    ICC Judges dismiss Prosecutors’ evidence and call Gbagbo responsible President
    16 mins ago

    Zamfara Govt to celebrate 100 days with Ruga settlement
    29 mins ago

    Atiku Accuses EFCC of Underhand Media Activities
    34 mins ago

    Rivers APC: Amaechi, Abe at war over fresh congresses
    48 mins ago

    Court vacates forfeiture order on Nwaoboshi’s assets
    51 mins ago

    Edo Teachers Reject September 2 Resumption Date, Say SUBEB Boss Arm-twisting Teachers
    56 mins ago

    FIRS to begin VAT charge on online transactions Jan. 2020 – Fowler