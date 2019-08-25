Civil Defence recruitment is free – Official

Sunday, August 25, 2019 5:02 pm


File: Civil Defence corps

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday declared that its ongoing recruitment exercise is free of any charge for prospective applicants and is being executed in an equitable and transparent manner.

It therefore warned the public and especially applicants, not to have any financial dealings with anyone as a guarantee for the recruitment into the service.

The Corps said it was working to apprehend the perpetrators of the illegal activities.

Ekunola Gbenga, the Media Assistant to the Commandant-General, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Ekunola said Information reaching the NSCDC indicated that some unscrupulous individuals were extorting money from unsuspecting applicants/candidates under the false impression that they can guarantee their eventual recruitment into the Service.

He said the ongoing recruitment Exercise is completely free of charge.

“Therefore, no applicant is required to make any payments to any individuals or bank accounts at any time during the recruitment process.”

