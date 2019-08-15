Collapsed bridge: Gov. Abdulrazaq approves payment of N10m to contractor

Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has approved the payment of N10 million owed a contractor handling the construction of the collapsed Coca-Cola Bridge in Ilorin.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Works and Transport, Dr Garba Manjo, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Press Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Mansurat Kannike, on Thursday in Ilorin.

Kannike quoted the permanent secretary as saying this during an assessment tour of the project.

Manjo, who expressed satisfaction with the two transition slabs done on the bridge, however urged the contractor to speed up the work on the project to allow for vehicular movement.

He also charged the contractor to ensure quality work in the ongoing stone pitching and on the road leading to the bridge.

The contractor, Mr Aladen Aljarrah of Alaco Construction Nigeria Limited, was said to have confirmed the receipt of the approved sum.

He assured that the project would be completed in line with the specifications and on schedule.

The contractor, who had abandoned the project since 2018, was said to have returned to site following an order issued to him by the permanent secretary to either resume work in July or risk termination of the contract.

