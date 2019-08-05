Cornerstone Insurance Harps On Comprehensive Vehicle Insurance

By Daniels Ekugo

Cornerstone Insurance, facilitator to the just concluded Nigeria Auto Journalists Annual Seminar, Mr Pelumi Akindumusire, has urged transporters to insure their vehicles and goods comprehensively against loss.

The Cornerstone insurance team made up of Pelumi Akindumusire, Akinlosotu Olatunbosun and Adebayo Adesina reasoned that operating transport business in Nigeria comes with high risks and practitioners in the industry are bound to be on the safer side if they embrace some of the numerous insurance products available in the Nigerian market.

Akindumusire said this in Lagos during the Nigeria Automotive Journalists training seminar, that insuring their goods would ensure that the transporters were compensated by the insurance companies if there was an accident. Akindumusire wondered why some businessmen preferred to

obtain a third party policy for goods or a vehicle worth millions of naira.

According to him, the insurance companies are always willing to promptly pay all legitimate claims. Akindumusire, added that the company had invested in information technology to revitalise their services and ensure efficient delivery.

“Claim payments are tied to the fact that the policy holder must have been seen to have done all that are needed before embarking on the journey as well as kept all the terms and conditions,” he said.