Corpse of suspected sex worker dumped on roadside in P/Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A decomposing remains f a woman suspected to be a sex worker was found lying by the side of a section of the popular Aggrey road, in the old Port-Harcourt township area of Rivers State capital on Thursday.

But some residents of the area said the remains of the women which was heavily wrapped in a black nylon was dumped at the roadside on Wednesday evening.

The true identity of the dead woman could be ascertained as at the time of filing in this story.

However, used tyres have been used to create a demarcation around the corpse to prevent motorists from running over it.

It is not clear if the suspected sex worker was killed by members of a suspected syndicate who luring sex workers with money in brothels and Hotels in Port Harcourt only to make love to them and later strangulate them with pillowcases.

There are suspicions that with concerted efforts being made to beef up security by those in the hospitality business in Port Harcourt like the installation of Closed Circuit Television Cameras, CCTVs in hotel premises, the syndicate may have resorted to new strategies of trapping their victims.

The Port Harcourt City Local Government Council Authorities and the Rivers State Police Command are yet to issue any official statement on the death of a suspected sex worker or evacuated it for proper disposal.

In the last one month, two corpses of ladies strangulated to death by their supposed lovers or clients have been recovered in two separate hotels in Port Harcourt.