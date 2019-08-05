Court strikes out divorce suit

Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja on Monday struck out a suit filed by a business man, Mr Osita Opara praying the court to dissolve his marriage on grounds that his wife, Princess , was having extra an marital affair.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the case came up for hearing, the petitioner wrote a letter, informing the court of his intention to withdraw the matter.

Opara told the court that they have settled the matter and wants to discontinue the case.

The Presiding Judge, Jemilu Jega, in his ruling held that from the records, both parties have reached consensus that they have resolved their differences, hence their reconciliation.

“The court has received a withdrawal letter to that effect, dated July 23, 2019 and filed on the same date.

“Therefore, the case is hereby struck out based on the aforementioned reasons as per order eight of the Customary Court Civil Procedure Rules of 2007,” Jega ruled.