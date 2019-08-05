Court strikes out divorce suit

Court strikes out divorce suit

Monday, August 5, 2019 1:54 pm


Justice

 Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja on Monday struck out a suit filed by a business man, Mr Osita Opara praying the court to dissolve his marriage on grounds that his wife, Princess , was having extra an marital affair.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the case came up for hearing, the petitioner wrote a letter, informing the court of his intention to  withdraw the matter.

Opara told the court that they have settled  the matter and wants to discontinue the case.

The Presiding Judge, Jemilu Jega, in his ruling held that from the records, both parties have reached consensus that they have resolved their differences, hence their reconciliation.

“The court has received a withdrawal letter to that effect, dated July 23, 2019 and filed on the same date.

“Therefore, the case is hereby struck out based on the aforementioned reasons as per order eight of the Customary Court Civil Procedure Rules of 2007,” Jega ruled.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Adewole, others Honoured By Tobacco Alliance Community
    14 mins ago

    Cornerstone Insurance Harps On Comprehensive Vehicle Insurance
    2 hours ago

    Sowore, a vampire state and its dead whale
    3 hours ago

    Parenting in the 21st century
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Kaduna court grants El-Zakzaky, wife bail
    6 hours ago

    “Lie-gerian” Army’s 1,000 Unmarked Graves
    6 hours ago

    NGO organises free hepatitis test, vaccine for 1,000 persons in Nasarawa
    7 hours ago

    Understanding The Play Of Keyamo and Ovie Omo-Agege