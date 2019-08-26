Court summons AGF, EFCC over ex-Gov Yari’s property

Court summons AGF, EFCC over ex-Gov Yari’s property

Monday, August 26, 2019 1:12 pm


Abubakar Malami

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, summoned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to appear before it over plans to seize the property of the immediate-past Governor of Zamfara, Mr Abdulaziz Yari.

Justice Nkeonye Maha, who gave the order after listening to the arguments canvassed in a motion exparte by counsel to Yari, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, adjourned the matter until Aug. 30.

The motion ex parte, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/948/2019, was brought pursuant to section 46(1) and (3) of the 1999 constitution and order 4 rule 3 and 4, of the fundamental rights (enforcement procedure) rules 2009.

The AGF is the 1st respondent while the EFCC is the 2nd respondent in the suit.

Justice Maha equally ordered that the respondents be served with the court processes within 48 hours before he adjourned further proceedings.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Kaduna State to pay new minimum wage from 1 September 2019
    14 mins ago

    ICC Judges dismiss Prosecutors’ evidence and call Gbagbo responsible President
    16 mins ago

    Zamfara Govt to celebrate 100 days with Ruga settlement
    29 mins ago

    Atiku Accuses EFCC of Underhand Media Activities
    34 mins ago

    Rivers APC: Amaechi, Abe at war over fresh congresses
    48 mins ago

    Court vacates forfeiture order on Nwaoboshi’s assets
    51 mins ago

    Edo Teachers Reject September 2 Resumption Date, Say SUBEB Boss Arm-twisting Teachers
    56 mins ago

    FIRS to begin VAT charge on online transactions Jan. 2020 – Fowler