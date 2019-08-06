Court to rule on request by DSS to keep Sowore for 90 days Thursday

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 10:32 pm


Justice

An Abuja Federal High Court will, on Thursday, rule in the application filed by the Department of State Service (DSS), seeking an order to detain Mr Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC)’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

In an exparte order with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/19, Counsel to the DSS, G. O. Agbadua, told Justice Taiwo Taiwo that a video clip evidence was also attached to the application.

He urged the judge to grant the application seeking to detain the publisher of Sahara Reports beyond 48 hours as required by the law.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sowore, the Convener of #RevolutionNow protests, was on Aug. 3 arrested by the security outfit and moved to Abuja on Aug. 4 for the protests he intended to hold across the country.

Justice Taiwo, who adjourned the matter until Aug. 8, said the development was to enable him watch the video clip before delivering his ruling.

