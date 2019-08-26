Davido, Burna Boy, Nasty C lead 2019 AFRIMA Continental Nominees’ List

Davido, Burna Boy, Nasty C lead 2019 AFRIMA Continental Nominees’ List

Monday, August 26, 2019 1:05 pm


L-R Burna Boy and Nasty C (Source: IG)

Afropop star David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy and South African musician Nasty C scored the most nominations for 2019 AFRIMA awards.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list was released by the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on Monday.

The Continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from Hip-Hop, Jazz, R’n’B, Pop and Reggae, Ragga and Dancehall.

Other coveted categories include ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Producer of the Year’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’ among others.

Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa’s Nasty C with nine nominations including ‘Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa’ and ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’.

His other nominations are ‘Song of the Year in Africa’, ‘Producer of the Year in Africa’, ‘Best African Rapper/Lyricist’, ‘Best African Collaboration’ and ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop’.

The others are ‘Songwriter of the Year in Africa’ and ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B and Soul’.
Following closely is Davido with six nominations including ‘Best Male Artiste in Western Africa’, ‘Artiste of the Year in

Africa’, ‘Song of the Year in Africa’ and ‘African Fans’ Favourite’.
Others are ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B and Soul’, and ‘Best African Collaboration’ for ‘Blow My Mind’ with Chris Brown.

Burna Boy snagged five nominations including ’‘Best Male Artiste in Western Africa’, ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’ and ‘Song of the Year in Africa’.

Others are ‘Album of the Year in Africa’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’ with ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan.

Egyptian artiste, Tamer Hosny copped four nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, and Songwriter of the Year in Africa.

The late DJ Arafat, known for his infectious music rhythms and energetic dance also earned posthumous nominations.

He was nominated in the Best Male Artiste in Central Africa and Best African Dance or Choreography categories for works he produced within the 6th AFRIMA entry submission window of Aug. 1, 2018 – Aug. 2, 2019.

Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz who accrued four nominations, and South Africa’s seasoned producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee.

Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the Continental and Regional categories cutting across a host of African talents and creative living on the continent and in the diaspora.

NAN reports that public voting for the 6th AFRIMA Nominees to stand a chance to win the 23.9 Carat Gold-Plated AFRIMA trophy commences on Sept. 1 and closes on Nov. 22.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Kaduna State to pay new minimum wage from 1 September 2019
    11 mins ago

    ICC Judges dismiss Prosecutors’ evidence and call Gbagbo responsible President
    13 mins ago

    Zamfara Govt to celebrate 100 days with Ruga settlement
    26 mins ago

    Atiku Accuses EFCC of Underhand Media Activities
    31 mins ago

    Rivers APC: Amaechi, Abe at war over fresh congresses
    45 mins ago

    Court vacates forfeiture order on Nwaoboshi’s assets
    48 mins ago

    Edo Teachers Reject September 2 Resumption Date, Say SUBEB Boss Arm-twisting Teachers
    53 mins ago

    FIRS to begin VAT charge on online transactions Jan. 2020 – Fowler