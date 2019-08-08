Diezani poll cash: Iwu may be arraigned over alleged N1.2b money laundering today

By Akin Kuponiyi

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, may be arraigned today before a Federal court sitting in Ikoyi, South West Nigeria, over alleged laundering of N1.2 billion.

Iwu who has been interrogated by the EFCC, was said to have been involved in the N23.29 billion poll bribery scandal that characterized the 2015 poll.

Although charges have been filed against Iwu, it was not clear as at last night when the ex-INEC chairman will be formally arraigned.

A reliable source who did not want to be named, gave insights into the investigation of Iwu.

He said: “The EFCC is set to arraign the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Maurice Iwu.

“Iwu may be arraigned today before the sitting vacation Judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor, on a four-count charge of money laundering.

“Iwu was alleged to have between December 2014 and March 2015, aided the concealment of the sum of N1, 203,000,000 (One billion, two hundred and three million naira)

“The said sum was in the bank account of Bioresources Institute Nigeria Limited, domiciled in the United Bank for Africa Plc. The cash in question was about the poll bribery scandal in 2015.”