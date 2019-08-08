Diezani poll cash: Iwu may be arraigned over alleged N1.2b money laundering today

Diezani poll cash: Iwu may be arraigned over alleged N1.2b money laundering today

Thursday, August 8, 2019 11:35 am


 

Prof. Maurice Iwu (Wikipedia)

 

By Akin Kuponiyi

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, may be arraigned today before a Federal court sitting in Ikoyi, South West Nigeria, over alleged laundering of N1.2 billion.

Iwu who has been interrogated by the EFCC, was said to have been involved in the N23.29 billion poll bribery scandal that characterized the 2015 poll.

Although charges have been filed against Iwu, it was not clear as at last night when the ex-INEC chairman will be formally arraigned.

A reliable source who did not want to be named, gave insights into the investigation of Iwu.

He said: “The EFCC is set to arraign the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Maurice Iwu.

“Iwu may be arraigned today before the sitting vacation Judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor, on a four-count charge of money laundering.

“Iwu was alleged to have between December 2014 and March 2015, aided the concealment of the sum of N1, 203,000,000 (One billion, two hundred and three million naira)

“The said sum was in the bank account of Bioresources Institute Nigeria Limited, domiciled in the United Bank for Africa Plc. The cash in question was about the poll bribery scandal in 2015.”

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Revolutionnow protest, wake-up call for FG, says Catholic Archbishop
    1 hour ago

    Police nab suspected gunrunners in Enugu
    3 hours ago

    Isreali soldier killed with stab wounds in West Bank
    3 hours ago

    Pastor Adeboye Loves Fishing, Train Rides, James Bond Movies- His Son, Leke
    3 hours ago

    German weekly paper Die Zeit says U.S shootings increased since Trump became President
    4 hours ago

    UN climate panel to issue report on future of land use, food security
    4 hours ago

    Umahi inaugurates new carbinet
    4 hours ago

    We are taking war to kidnappers, cultists – Governor Wike