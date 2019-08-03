Earthquake damages over 100 homes in Indonesia

At least four people were injured and more than 100 homes damaged after a strong earthquake off Indonesia’s Java island, the country’s disaster management agency said Saturday.

The magnitude-6.9 quake on Friday evening was felt strongly in the capital Jakarta and triggered a brief tsunami warning in some areas near the Sunda Strait.

One person died from a heart attack during the quake, National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said.

The quake prompted residents of a high-rise apartment complex in Jakarta to rush out in panic as their building swayed and made a cracking sound.

Coastal residents in Pandeglang on the western tip of Java ran to higher ground on foot and by motorcycle fearing a tsunami, television footage showed.

The geophysics agency had earlier said coastal areas such as Pandeglang and West Lampung on Sumatra island were at risk of being hit by a 3-metre high tsunami.

The tsunami warning was lifted two hours later.

A tsunami triggered by the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait killed at least 437 and injured more than 14,000 others in the same area in December.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.

(dpa/NAN)