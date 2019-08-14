Edo APC crisis: Oshiomhole loyalists insist on fresh Assembly proclamation, inauguration

Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erhahon and Henry Idahagbon, have said that the crisis rocking the party cannot be resolved without a proper inauguration of the State House of Assembly.

They said this in their separate reactions to statements credited to Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, that the crisis was caused by the media and third parties, for selfish interest.

It is pertinent to recall that

Oshiomhole on Monday night while receiving Governor Obaseki and members of his cabinet at his Iyamoh residence, described Obaseki as his brother.

He added that the alleged rift between himself and the Governor is the creation of people with personal interest.

“From time to time, we have always been meeting. It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with,” Oshiomhole said.

But, Idahagbon who is a co-coverner of the political pressure group within the party Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) and a former Commissioner for Justice under Oshiomhole, expressed doubt if Oshiomhole actually say what was credited to him.

He insisted that issuing a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the State Assembly would be a step toward true reconciliation and settlement and a fundamental issue that cannot be wished away.

“I didn’t hear Oshiomhole saying so. The statement must have been subscribed to him by the press.

“Be that as it may, from the beginning, we always realized that this is a family squabble and siblings quarrelling. We always know that someday, there will be settlement for it, and I think the settlement process has started and as responsible children of the same family, we are prepared to give the settlement move a chance to succeed.

“For a true settlement, the proper proclamation of the House is a fundamental issue that has to be resolved. The proclamation letter will be issued and the lawmakers will be properly sworn-in, and they will be allowed to run themselves as the third arm of government.

“That is one of the fundamental issues​ and it has not been properly done,” he said.

Idahagbon who prayed for a successful resolution of the crisis, noted that the settlement will enable members of the party to once again come together as one family and work for its success in the next election.

Commenting on the chances of Governor Obaseki getting re-elected for a second term, Idahagbon said that is an issue reserved for another day, adding: “when we get to the bridge of second term we will cross it.”

In his own opinion, Erhahon, a former publicity secretary of the APC in the state, said that the crisis is exclusively between the Governor and his predecessor.

He however said that the inauguration of the House of Assembly at night is not an issue between the Governor and Adams Oshiomhole, but a matter of the rule of law.

“The matter is exclusively between Comrade Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki; father and son. They know how the current Governor came in and whatever crisis that has arisen since then, only two of them can explain.

“But that do not explain the issues concerning the House of Assembly, because the controversy over the nocturnal inauguration of the House of Assembly is not a matter of Oshiomhole versus Obaseki. It is a matter of the rule of law.

“So, I think that one will be addressed on its own but I do not know whatever Oshiomhole or Obaseki has any connection in any way about what is happening over the House of Assembly inauguration.

“At a personal level, they could say they are not quarrelling, that is for them. Nobody ever wish they should quarrel; we are not privy to how they became friends and we will not be privy to how they became estranged. But we wish that all Edo people cooperate to move Edo state forward,” he said.

