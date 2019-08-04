Edo Assembly: NASS resolution, mockery of Edo’s sovereignty – Odigie-Oyegun

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun has described the resolution of the National Assembly asking Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue another letter of proclamation for the 7th Edo Assembly as a mockery of a state’s sovereignty as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

Oyegun stated this during an interview with journalists at his private residence in Benin City, preparatory to his 80th birthday anniversary celebration.

According to him, “What is happening is a mystery to me and for funny reasons, we have been unable to get the story behind the story. All I know is that we have a government and the voice of the people says Obaseki deserves all the support that he can get.

“If anyone wants to remove him and destabilise the state, it’s wrong. The Governor is delivering good governance to the people. They should wait until the party primary. I call on everyone to continue to support the Governor​.”

Oyegun who is the first civilian Governor of the State, called on all to be law-biding and allow the nation’s constitution prevail, irrespective of the interests of some powerful persons in the corridors of power.

He maintained that as a governor and National Chairman of APC, he never interfered in the affairs and running of Edo State.

“The issue in contention is before a competent court of law. Thank God we have a constitution that binds everybody. I am amazed that the National Assembly or anybody would issue instructions to a sovereign Governor. I am shocked and amazed but I believe that in the coming weeks and months, the law will prevail.

“I have never interfered in the running of the state, but strangely, same is not the case and it’s sad as people fail to realise we have two sovereignties: that of the President which reflects the nation and also the Governors that reflects the state. Anyone that fights the Governor undermines the sovereignty of the people of the state,” he said.