Edo police confirm killing of 2 personnel, abduction of CMD

The Edo Police Command has confirmed the killing of two of its officers attached to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Prof. Sylvanus Okogbeni.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened at Ramat Park, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state on Monday while the CMD was returning to Benin.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the command’s Spokesman, who confirmed the incident while speaking with NAN, said that the policemen were killed by suspected gunmen who also abducted the CMD.

NAN reports that two other persons in the convoy, whose identities have yet to be ascertained, were shot dead.

Nwabuzor said that investigations into the incident had commenced.

Mr Emmanuel Igiechi, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of University Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions of Nigeria, ISTH branch, expressed the association’s sadness over the security challenges in the area.

Igiechi said that the abduction was an indication that the movements of members of staff of the hospital were being monitored.

“This tells us how serious the security situation has become. We are indeed in a very difficult and dangerous situation.

“Security agencies should strengthen their presence in Irrua and its environs, as abductions and kidnappings have become rampant in this area,” he said.