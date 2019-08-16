Edo Police Recover Phones Used ln Attempted Jailbreak From Prisons Officers …It is not true, NCS.

Edo Police Recover Phones Used ln Attempted Jailbreak From Prisons Officers …It is not true, NCS.

Friday, August 16, 2019 3:15 pm


Amos Isiku, Raphael Ebisin and Oheneme Kingsley

Edo State Police Command says it recovered from prisons officers, two phones allegedly used by prison inmates to communicate with suspects implicated in the attempted jailbreak at the Oko Prisons, in Benin.

This claim has however been denied by the State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Mohammed, disclosed this while parading suspects arrested in connection with the incident.

The suspects arrested in connection with the jailbreak are; Amos Isiky (35), Oheneme Kingsley (40) and Raphael Ebisin (34).

According to Mohammed, “their intention [suspects] was to use dynamites and improvises explosive devices (IUD), to blow up the facility with a view to liberate some of their gang members detained in the prison since December, 2017.”

“One Nokia 3310 and FERO Android phone with MTN numbers 0810 104 1817 and 0816 874 4240 respectively, were recovered from Prison Officers.”

Also recovered from the suspects were one long-barrel gun, and an Infinix phone.

When contacted, the image maker of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Aminu Suleman, said no officer of the Service was arrested in connection with phones

“That is not correct. The Commissioner of Police cannot say that phones were recovered from officers of the prisons, because, phones recovered from those arrested and all the operation is a joint intelligence and collaboration to ensure that those who were involved were arrested.

“No prison officer has been arrested. Phones recovered from those who were arrested are not from prison officers. The phones were recovered in the operation with efforts from Nigeria Prisons Service. Phones that were used both by the…em…used for communication were recovered.

“The suspects were having contacts with the inmates. There are various means of communication. You know that inmates are allowed to have visitation from their relatives, that is permitted.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    Sheikh Zakzaky didn’t refuse treatment in India- Islamic Movement In Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Ex-Banker Jailed 10 Years For Stealing Bank’s, Depositors’ Money
    6 hours ago

    VON Lauds NNPC on Reputation Turnaround  
    6 hours ago

    15 ships discharging petroleum products, others in Lagos – NPA
    6 hours ago

    In Picture: Governor General Azikiwe in London for Swearing-in
    8 hours ago

    In Picture: Behold, Nigerian Navy’s Floating Prison!
    8 hours ago

    Ihedioha calls for rejuvenation of culture
    8 hours ago

    Tennis: Federer beaten by Russian qualifier Rublev