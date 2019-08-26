Edo Teachers Reject September 2 Resumption Date, Say SUBEB Boss Arm-twisting Teachers

Monday, August 26, 2019 2:13 pm


 

 

The Edo State Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has directed its members to disregard the September 2, 2019, resumption date for the 2019/2020 academic session, as directed by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBUB).

This is even as it urged its members to adhere strictly to the union’s directives.

The management of SUBEB had in a circular signed by the Director, Human Resources and Management, Mrs. Lydia Ehigiamusor, and dated August 20, 2019, directed teaching and non-teaching staff in public schools across the State to resume school on Monday, September 3, 2019.

The Edo wing of NUT, in a statement signed by the assistant general secretary, Mr. Moni Mike Itua, urged the Board not to constitute itself into a “parallel Ministry of Education,” as well as  usurping the functions of the Ministry by ordering a different resumption date for primary school teachers in the state.

Itua pointed out that the Board’s directive is at variance with the approved September 9, 2019, resumption date earlier issued by the State Ministry of Education.

The statement read in parts: “ln continuation of your Board’s (SUBEB) insensitivity to the human dignity and plight of our primary school teachers, the attention of the NUT, Edo [State], has been drawn to your circular letter-SUBEB/A/7VOL.IIT/90 of 20th August, 2019.

“You directed teachers to resume for the 2019/2020 first term academic session on the 9th of September, 2019, on one hand and in a twist, further directed the same teachers to also resume a week earlier than the pupils (that is, on the 2nd of September, 2019) to enable them put all arrangements in place for effective take-off of teaching/learning process.

“Arising from the above directives by your Board, the State Wing Executive Council of NUT, wants​ to inform you that public primary school heads and their teachers are not the ones to clean up classrooms or cut grasses in their school compounds, but shall only act as supervisors to the pupils in executing such assignments on their resumption.

“Your Board’s unending shenanigans and arm-twisting of our teachers which are now dovetailing into full scale tramping on their rights should stop henceforth.”

