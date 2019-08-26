Edo: Three Cops Arraigned in Court Over Missing Guns

Three police operatives attached to Edo State security outfit, “Operation Wabaizigan,” who were dismissed for alleged conspiracy and stealing of two AK 47 rifles belonging to the Nigerian Police, have been arraigned for trial at a Benin High Court.

The suspects, Uzor Emmanuel (34), Akharamen Michael (31) and Jimoh Halilu (27), allegedly committed the offence at Obodo Guest House, Uwasota Road, Ugbowo, in Benin City on July 17, 2019.

Count two of the charge sheet which refers to the three defendants as former police officers attached to Operation Wabaizigan, Edo State Government House, Benin City, stated that the trio had “on the said date, time and Judicial Division, did steal two AK 47 rifles with Breach No. 11479, with twenty-five rounds of live ammunition and Breach No. 05766, with nine rounds of live ammunition, valued at one million seventy-seven thousands Naira (1, 770, 000.00), property of the Nigeria Police Force, Edo State Police Command.”

The prosecution counsel, SP. Peter Ugbumba, in charge three, also alleged that “the defendants, with intent to felonious and heinous crimes, to wit armed robbery, kidnapping, murder etc., did intentionally, knowingly and unlawfully keep in their possession and control, the two AK 47 rifles with the live ammunition.”

The defendants were said to have thereby “committed offences punishable under Section 390 (6) (9) of the Criminal Code Act Cap c38 Vol. 4, and Section 3 (1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, respectively.”