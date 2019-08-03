EFCC arrests banker for N35m fraud

Operatives of the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested one Ayuba Yakubu, a banker with one of the new generation banks, for cheating and criminal diversion of depositors’ fund to the tune of about N35million.

The suspect being an account officer to the complainants was entrusted with millions of naira belonging to customers of Fidelity Bank, Kofar Ruwa branch in Kano.

Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that he employed fraudulent means to divert the money to his personal use.

He will soon be charged to court.