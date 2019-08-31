EFCC arrests internet fraudster, Oyediran wanted by FBI

Operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office have arrested Joseph Oyediran, one of the internet fraudsters wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This is part of an international crackdown on a syndicate of cyber criminals.

EFCC’s spokesman Mr Wilson Uwujaren in a statement in Abuja on Friday quoted the Zonal Head of the commission Mr Isyaku Sharu as disclosing this when he gave an update on the EFCC/FBI collaboration in the fight against internet fraud and cyber crime.

He said: “Three weeks ago, the U.S. authority had written to us for assistance in tracking and possible arrest and prosecution of two most wanted FBI suspects in Nigeria.

“Investigation conducted by the EFCC revealed that Oyediran had benefited about N60 million from the loot via western union transfers.”

He said that the acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu had expressed resolve to ensure that the anti-graft agency effectively coordinated the Nigerian end of the investigation with the FBI.

He said that within seven months of its operations in Ilorin, the EFCC had revved up efforts to rid the country of cyber crime resulting in the arrest of more than 50 persons involved in internet fraud.

“We have also secured the conviction of 25 of them, recovered exotic cars from them, which were proceeds of their illegal activities,” he said.