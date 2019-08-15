EFCC Hosts Strategic Management Training for Commonwealth Africa Anti-graft Agencies

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will next week host a five-day workshop on “Strategic Management of Anti-Corruption Agencies.”

The event will be hosted in EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, from August 19 to 23, 2019, in conjunction with the Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Centre (CAACC).

A statement signed by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Tony Orilade, said the hosting of the workshop follows EFCC’s agreement with the Botswana-based CCAAC, to host and co-facilitate one of the six trainings of the body in 2019.

The training will avail African anti-corruption agencies, particularly those of the 19-member country organisation the opportunity to gain from EFCC’s wealth of experience in anti-corruption fight.

All anti-corruption agencies in the country will also feature in the workshop.

Founder of the Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof. Pat Utomi, will present the opening paper, titled; Strategic thinking: Ensuring Relevance of Organisational Strategy and Strategic Planning and Management.”

This will be followed by a presentation titled; “Understanding the Elements of Effective Anti-corruption Strategy,” by the Policy Advisor, Commonwealth Secretariat, Dr. Roger Koranteng.

Dr. Ada Chidi-Igbokwe, a United Nations Consultant on Anti-corruption, will also deliver a talk on: “PESTLE and SWOT Analysis: Understanding how your Agencies’ Competencies and Shortcomings Translate into Strategic Strengths and Weakness,” as well as “Understanding Key Strategic Issues on Formulating Organisational Values, Goals and Objectives.”

The Commandant of EFCC Academy and former Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Ladi Hamalai, will discuss on “Anti-Corruption Strategy and Achieving Sustainable Development Goals,” while Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC’s spokesperson, will speak on “The Role of Effective Communication in the Fight Against Corruption.”

