Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 11:24 pm


File: Rams are used to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir

The Federal Government has declared Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 as Public Holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-Al-Kabir celebrations.

Mr Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, made the declarations.

Ehuriah congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion.

She called on all Nigerians to use the period of this year’s celebration to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Pbuh).

She urged Nigerians to shun any form of disruptive tendencies and join hands with the Federal Government to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria.

Ehuriah reaffirmed the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

She said that security agencies under the Ministry have been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security, before, during and after the celebrations.

The Permanent Secretary restated government’s desire for all Nigerians to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

She wished Nigerians a happy, peaceful and fulfilling Eid-Al-Kabir celebrations.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Makinde Lauded for N500, 000 Bursary to Law Students
    49 mins ago

    Aviation unions protest against Newrest Aviation Services
    1 hour ago

    USAID invests $15m in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector to boost 5000 businesses
    1 hour ago

    PDP suspends 5 LG chairmen, 9 others in Kebbi PDP suspends 5 LG chairmen, 9 others in Kebbi
    2 hours ago

    We’re developing 3,000 RUGA settlements – Bagudu
    2 hours ago

    Court to rule on request by DSS to keep Sowore for 90 days Thursday
    2 hours ago

    Niger Republic officials seize 6 trucks of relief materials for Nigerian refugees
    2 hours ago

    65,000 Nigerians in Saudi Arabia for Hajj