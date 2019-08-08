Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel in Delta

Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel in Delta

Thursday, August 8, 2019 5:34 pm


NSCDC-Commandant-General , Abdullahi Muhammadu

The Delta Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 3,000  armed and unarmed personnel to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-kabir celebrations in the state.

Mr Eke Onyekachi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement made available  to newmem in Asaba on Thursday.

He said that the state Commandant of the corps, Dr Eze Benito, had deployed the officers throughout the state to work in synergy with other security agencies.

Onyekachi said that the deployment was to provide adequate security during the holidays and ensure that the  Eid-el-kabir celebrations was hitch-free and enjoyed by all.

He said that the officers were expected to patrol major areas in the state and would be positioned at strategic locations to ensure security for all Delta people throughout the period of the celebration.

“The commandant assures a hitch free Eid-el-kabir celebrations as the officers are ready to provide adequate security during and after the celebrations, ” he said (NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Arsenal sign Tierney for 25 pounds
    22 mins ago

    Armed robbery: Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging
    3 hours ago

    LG Chairman raises alarm over imminent collapse of bridge on East-West road
    3 hours ago

    My jetty, attracting $200m investment, can fix NIMASA floating dock -Aderinto
    3 hours ago

    Sen. Kashamu mother dies at 92
    3 hours ago

    In Picture: Akeredolu Receives Soyinka in Akure
    3 hours ago

    Police kill notorious kidnap kingpin, ‘Abacha’ in Rivers
    4 hours ago

    Oyo Commends UBEC/SUBEB Contractors in Oke-Ogun