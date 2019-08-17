Election: Mrs El-Rufai begins 4-day appreciation tour

Mrs Ummi El-Rufai during a ‘thank you’ visit to Igabi LG on Saturday

The Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Mrs Ummi El-Rufai, on Saturday assured people of the state that they would not regret electing the APC for another four year term.

Mrs El-Rufai said that the APC-led administration in the state was committed to fulfilling all its campaign promises.

She gave the assurance in Igabi Local Government Area at the start of a four-day tour of the state to thank the electorates for re-electing her husband as governor.

According to her, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development is drawing out modalities to empower more women across the state by granting them loans to support their businesses.

While appreciating the warm support and reception given to her by the people of Jaji, Afaka, Rigachikun and Barakallahu communities in Igabi LGA, Mrs El-Rufai said the visit was in fulfillment of her promise during campaigns, to revisit and thank them if her husband was re-elected into office.

Receiving Mrs El-Rufai at his residence in Rigachikun, Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, Yusuf Zailani expressed the gratitude of people in the area for the visit.

He applauded the governor’s relentless efforts in providing Igabi Local Council with roads, expansion of the hospital there and facilitating the setting up of a groundnut oil mill.

He however urged the state government to support farmers in the area with capital to engage in both rainy and dry season farming, to boost food production.

Zailani also called for provision of loan to women in the local government area to help them engage in productive ventures to support their families.

While in Jaji, the District Head of Rigachikun, Malam Abdurrasheed Sani, said they felt honored and gladdened by the visit as it shows how important government regards the ordinary citizens.

He pleaded with government to improve and expand the community’s clinic, empower youths and provide portable water to enhance their livelihood.

The District Head of Afaka, Sani Umar who along other tribal leaders received Mrs El-Rufai, applauded the state government for building a hospital in the community, as well as the road linking Mashi Gwari to Rigasa.

Umar however urged the state government to provide them with more roads as those available within the community were not enough.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the visits, Mrs El-Rufai distributed wrappers and food items to less privileged people in the communities.