Embrace alternative peaceful resolution mechanisms, NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

The Commandant General of the Nigerian Service and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana has enjoined Nigerian to embrace alternative dispute mechanisms in resolution of their crisis, instead of engaging in unnecessary and unending litigation.

CG Gana gave this advice in Abeokuta at the final Refresher Course and Peer Review Session for NSCDC Peace Officers drawn from three geopolitical zones in the country held at the State Command College Okemosan, Abeokuta.

Gana, who was represented by the Zonal Commandant, Zone ‘F’ ACG, Obafaiye Shem, equally suggested that, alternative dispute resolution is the only means of decongesting the Nigerian prisons.

The NSCDS boss while addressing the participants from Southwest, South East and South- south geo-Political zones said if countries can close their prisons because there was no criminal, then alternative conflict resolutions mechanisms can be embraced.

He also noted that the training was necessary to move away from the traditional ways of settling crisis.

Gana also explained that, about 72,000 cases were resolved between 2018 and 2019, while the sum N200million was recovered for warring parties.

He said, “The excess of the peace Conflict resolution is to ensure and maintain the safety of the people’s live and properties in our society. The training was to maintain peace and tranquility in the society whether a Nigerian or non- Nigerian as far as you’re part of the society.”

“The idea was mooted to move away from the traditional ways of settling crisis whereby alternative dispute resolution are used to solve crisis. Going by conflict alone In 2018, about 35,000 cases was resolved while in 2019 so far, we have recorded 37,000 cases and the Corps has successfully recovered the sum of N200million for the warring groups.

“We believe the only way to decongest our prisons in the country is to shun litigation and embrace peaceful resolution because nobody comes back from court and remain friends.”

Speaking earlier the State Commandant, Cc Hammed Abodunrin Congratulated the participants and urged them to make security of the people their living thing.

“Security is a living thing,when you keep feeding it with knowledge the more your experience grow,”he said