Emir blames rising homosexuality, lesbianism for insecurity in Nigeria

Emir blames rising homosexuality, lesbianism for insecurity in Nigeria

Sunday, August 11, 2019 1:42 pm


Emir Muhammadu-Iliyasu-Bashar

The Emir of Gwandu and the Chairman Kebbi Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, has attributed the current security challenges in the country to the way in which Nigerians have been ignoring God’s commands and adopting satanic behaviours.
The Emir said such satanic behaviours include rampant homosexuality, rape and lesbianism, which were causative factors of insecurity in the country.
The monarch made the observation while addressing his subjects after Eid-el-Kabir prayer in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.
“The society today is bedevilled by cases of rape, homosexuality, lesbianism, kidnapping and rampant killings which resulted into the present insecurity Nigeria is faced with,” he said.
He charged the general public, especially parents to instill discipline and respect in their children by giving them sound education.
“I give glory to God for giving us the opportunity to witness another Sallah.
“The present ills in our society is also due to indiscipline and too much love for material wealth,” he said.
Bashar warned that unless the people fear to sin against God and parents remain committed to imbibing good family values, the country would continue to face instability.
The Emir also called on the people to be compassionate and supportive to the needy, saying that those who were able  to sacrifice animals during the Eid should endeavour to share the meet with the poor and other needy persons.
He prayed to Allah to continue to bless the country and give leaders the wisdom to better the lives of people.
In his Sallah message, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, prayed for peaceful return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.
 Bagudu appealed to communities living along flood prone areas across the state to relocate to upper areas in order to avoid being affected by flood.
He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the bill converting College of Agriculture, Zuru to the status of a University. (NAN).

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Sallah: With prayers, Nigeria will surmount its problems- Omo-Agege
    35 mins ago

    Obaseki, Oshiomhole feud ridiculous, shameful – Oyegun
    2 hours ago

    Buhari, Guinean President, others observe Eid prayer in Daura
    2 hours ago

    NAF neutralises dozens of insurgents in Kollaram, Borno
    2 hours ago

    PDP wins all eight seats in Bayelsa LGAs elections
    2 hours ago

    Averting the Approaching Gales
    4 hours ago

    Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha felicitates with Muslims
    4 hours ago

    Falana: PDP under Jonathan also charged APC members with terrorism!