ENSG to enact anti-kidnapping law

Enugu State Government is to make an anti-kidnapping law as part of efforts to check insecurity in communities, an official has said.

In a statement in Enugu on Monday, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said the instrument for the law would be sent as an executive bill to the state legislature.

Ortuanya said that the decision was reached after a thorough review of recent security breaches in the state.

He said that the government also resolved to overhaul the Vigilance Group structure for greater efficiency

Ortuanya said that the process would lead to the overhaul of the Enugu State Neigbourhood Watch Law 2016.

He said that about 1,700 forest guards would be employed in the state with each of the 17 local government areas having 100 forest guards, within the next 30 days.

He requested interested applicants to submit their applications to the office of the Security Chief of the Department of State Services (DSS) in their respective councils.

“The state government also approved the payment of a monthly stipend of N5,200 to members of the vigilance group,” he said.

Ortuanya reiterated the commitment of the government to the peace and security of lives and property of residents of the state.

Following the killing of a priest by suspected cult members, Catholic priests in the state led the faithful in a protest march against the high level of insecurity in Enugu on Friday.