Enugu Police arrest gun manufacturer, recover exhibits

Enugu Police arrest gun manufacturer, recover exhibits

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 10:40 am


File: Nigerian policemen

 The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a notorious gun manufacturer, Cyprian Eze, 69, who allegedly specialises in fabricating firearms and supplying to criminals in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (CPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the suspect was tracked down and arrested on Monday.

Amarizu said the command recovered from the suspect, one locally-made double barrel pistol, four cut-to-size locally-made guns, six short barrel guns and various gun parts ready to be assembled.

Other items recovered included 10 live cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, an electric welding machine, gas cylinders, drilling machines and clamps, amongst others.

The CPRO said that the feat was achieved by personnel of Operation Puff Adder and Anti-Cultism Squad of the command.

The police spokesman noted that the operatives acted on well-gathered and well-coordinated intelligence.

He said that the suspect, is a cripple from Umuabi community in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

 

“He has been allegedly manufacturing firearms which he usually supplies to armed robbers and cultists in the state.

“Suspect also confessed how he manufactured arms and supplied to suspected armed robbers and groups of cultists. Suspect is now helping police operatives in their investigation,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had applauded the efforts of the operatives and directed full scale investigation and diligent prosecutions of the suspect.

He noted that based on the expiration of the ultimatum given for submission of unlicensed firearms to the nearest police station, a committee from the Operation Puff Adder had been set up to commence enforcement on the ban.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    FRSC officials on duty 5 mins ago

    Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel in Ogun
    11 mins ago

    Scam: Expert cautions against Whatsapp data freebies
    50 mins ago

    Twin shootings: Obama condemns hate language, racism
    1 hour ago

    AfDB identifies 14 sites for Agro-industrial Processing Zones in Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Obama condemns language that normalises racism after twin shootings 
    2 hours ago

    Trump freezes Venezuelan government’s assets 
    3 hours ago

    Sowore and the Nigerian Revolution
    3 hours ago

    CAN cries out as gunmen kill Living Faith Pastor, abduct wife in Kaduna