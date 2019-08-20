Enugu police nab suspended armed rubbers

Enugu police nab suspended armed rubbers

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 11:19 am


Nigerian Policemen

The Police Command in Enugu State has nabbed two suspected armed robbers terrorising Abakpa community in the outskirts of Enugu metropolis.

The police also recovered one locally made Beretta pistol from the suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the suspects were arrested on Aug. 16 by Anti-Cult Unit of the Command after a raid on a black spot in the community.

He said: “Following an attack on Abakpa Police Division operatives by hoodlums, the Anti-Cultism Unit of Command went on raid at Umuchigbo axis of Abakpa community.

“The operatives arrested one Chekwube Igwe and one Teddy Otti both of Vikings confraternity, who have been terrorising Abakpa community and its environs.

“The police operatives also recovered a local pistol from them.’’

The police spokesman said that the suspects had been helping police operatives in their investigation on their nefarious activities.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is over,’’ he said.

