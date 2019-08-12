Even without Neymar PSG whip Nimes 3-0

Monday, August 12, 2019 7:25 am


File: Paris St Germain’s Neymar

 Paris St-Germain’s star-studded attack brushed off the absence of Neymar as Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and substitute Angel Di Maria all got on the scoresheet on Sunday.

They all scored in a comfortable 3-0 home win over Nimes in their Ligue 1 opener.

The champions left the 27-year-old Brazil forward out of their squad as he continues to be linked with a move away from the French capital.

PSG fans on the terraces waved banners containing messages to signal their displeasure with him.

PSG were awarded a penalty kick courtesy of VAR when referee Clement Turpin reviewed footage of a corner kick and deemed Nimes defender Pablo Martinez had handled the ball.

The Nimes players and coaches protested because play was allowed to continue for more than a minute before the referee looked at the incident.

But their complaints were to no avail and Cavani slammed home the penalty kick in the 24th minute.

Mbappe doubled the advantage 11 minutes into the second half, thumping a first-time shot into the top left corner.

Argentine winger Di Maria fired home a sweet left-foot strike in the 69th minute to complete the rout.

Earlier on Sunday, two goals from Lille striker Victor Osimhen secured a 2-1 win at home to Nantes, while Metz grabbed a point with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg

