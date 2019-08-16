Ex-Banker Jailed 10 Years For Stealing Bank’s, Depositors’ Money

Ex-Banker Jailed 10 Years For Stealing Bank’s, Depositors’ Money

Friday, August 16, 2019 3:48 pm


Ihinolurinjon Michael Adedayo

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Justice Abiodun Adesodun of the Ekiti State High Court, has convicted a former cashier officer with Fidelity Bank, Ado branch of Ado Ekiti, Michael Adedayo Ihinolurinjon, and sentenced him to ten years in prison for stealing money from the bank’s vault and diverting customers’ deposits to personal use.

Ihinolurinjon was on Thursday, August 15, 2019, found guilty of a two-count charge of stealing in a criminal case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, was contrary to Section 390 (g) of the Criminal Code Laws Cap 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The bank had written a petition to the EFCC alleging that while still a staffer, Ihinolurinjon stole a sum of N8, 891,000.00 from its vault, and also failed to remit a total of N7, 251,600 he collected from customers to the bank’s account.

“Our preliminary review showed that Michael fraudulently diverted the sums of N8,891,000.00 and N7,251,600.00 of the branch vault and customers’ cash respectively. The cash deposit of N7, 251,600.00 received by Michael from various customers between 1/9/16 and 19/9/16 were neither posted to their respective accounts nor the cash accounted for,” the bank stated in its petitioned dated October 17, 2016.

The bank also accused Ihinolurinjon of absconding from duty ‘upon sighting one of the customers whose cash he had fraudulently diverted’.

Following the petition, the Commission went into a full scale investigation after which the accused was originally charged with obtaining through false pretence in a one-count charge filed in 2017.

The charge was later amended to a two-count, bordering on stealing, upon which he was re-arraigned on June 24, 2019.

While prosecuting the case, the EFCC, through its lawyer, Abdulresheed Lanre Suleman, called nine witnesses and also tendered several exhibits.

After listening to arguments on both sides, Justice Adesodun found the defendant guilty as charged, and sentenced him to five years imprisonment on each of the two counts. The sentencing, he held, would run concurrently.

The court, however, gave the convict an option of fine of N100, 000 on each of the counts. He was also ordered to pay a sum of N7, 000,000 as restitution to Fidelity Bank Plc, the petitioner in the case.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    Sheikh Zakzaky didn’t refuse treatment in India- Islamic Movement In Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Edo Police Recover Phones Used ln Attempted Jailbreak From Prisons Officers …It is not true, NCS.
    6 hours ago

    VON Lauds NNPC on Reputation Turnaround  
    6 hours ago

    15 ships discharging petroleum products, others in Lagos – NPA
    6 hours ago

    In Picture: Governor General Azikiwe in London for Swearing-in
    8 hours ago

    In Picture: Behold, Nigerian Navy’s Floating Prison!
    8 hours ago

    Ihedioha calls for rejuvenation of culture
    8 hours ago

    Tennis: Federer beaten by Russian qualifier Rublev