Experts set to meet to complete UN report on climate change, land use, food

Scientists from around the world are set to gather in Geneva on Friday to discuss how humans can farm and feed themselves in the face of climate change.

The scholars on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are expected to publish a report at the end of their meeting on Thursday that looks at at the use and destruction of land, desertification and food security.

The IPCC warned in October that limiting global warming to an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius is only possible with “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes.”

Drastic measures are not only needed in areas such as energy, industry and transport, but also when it comes to the use of land, the IPCC said.

The upcoming report assesses the effect that climate change and increasingly frequent extreme weather events have on land, according to an outline that has been published in advance.

It also looks at ways to curb and adapt to climate change in areas such as farming and forestry.

In the chapter on desertification, the scientists examine what role humans have played in the expansion of arid land, and how sandstorms in turn feed climate change.

The IPCC not only takes a natural science approach, but also considers vulnerable communities, poverty and migration in its report.

