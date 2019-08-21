Facebook launches Developer Circle in Edo  



Global technology giant, Facebook, has launched its Developers Circle in Benin City, a platform that allows people who are technologically inclined to engage with local experts, learn new technology as well as collaborate with technology developers to build products.

The inauguration ceremony was performed on Monday at the Edo Innovation hub in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

One of the co-leads of the Facebook Developer Circle Benin, Mr. Izoduwa Asemota, noted that the circle is a community for tech developers to broaden their skills.

Asemota said the Facebook Developer Circle Benin was aimed at setting up a community of people who are passionate about technology and entrepreneurship.

“It will bring a lot of youths together to work in startup groups and build products that will help develop the community,” he said.

He explained that the Benin circle plans to have an incubation centre where startups would be mentored to come up with great products.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the Edo State government is proud to be part of the Facebook Developer Circle Benin.

Dare who was represented by the Director for Cluster Promotion and Management, EdoJobs, Mrs. Uyi Umagbai, said the Facebook Developer Circle was an opportunity for developers to collaborate, get educated and grow their start-ups and business ideas.

“It has been launched in Lagos with about 20,000 members and as at today, about 1,000 members have registered on the Facebook Developer Circle Benin and we expect more people to register.”

She said the Edo State Government would be creating a platform for the developers to interface with other creative hubs located in the Edo Innovation hub.

Some of the registered members of the Facebook Developer Circle Benin at the event, commended Facebook and the Edo State government for the opportunity provided for youths to become techpreneurs and contribute to development of the state.

