Fake entry qualification: BUK expels 24 students

Saturday, August 10, 2019 7:30 am


Education

No fewer than 24 students of Bayero University (BUK) Kano, mostly in their final year of studies were expelled from the university for falsification of their entry qualifications.

The spokesperson for the university, Malam Lamara Garba disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

According to the statement, their expulsion was approved by the Senate of the University at its 374th meeting which was held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

It added that, six others were withdrawn for presenting fake results from their institutions while another student was withdrawn for presenting a cancelled NECO result.

The statement, however, said 18 students would be re-invited to appear before the Senate Committee on Entry Qualification Irregularities, to give them fair hearing.

It said that the Director, Examinations, Admissions and Records (DEAR), Amina Umar-Abdullahi, had explained that their expulsion followed the adoption of the report submitted by the Senate Committee on Entry Qualification Irregularities.

It added that the action of the expelled students contravened category 3.6 and 3.8(a) of the DEAR.

A breakdown of the expelled students indicated that 10 were of  the Faculty of Education, nine from Faculty of Social and Management Sciences while Faculties of Law, Agriculture, Science, Engineering and Arts and Islamic Studies had one each.

It said that the university would continue to screen the credentials of all students to ensure that they meet all criteria for admission.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, has given five years full accreditation  the university’s degree programmes in Chemical and Petroleum Engineering

