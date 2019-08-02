Fayemi’s Value Reorientation Policy is Laudable – Dele Bravo

Fayemi’s Value Reorientation Policy is Laudable – Dele Bravo

Friday, August 2, 2019 5:43 pm


Ekiti state Com. for Info., Muyiwa Olomilua, Dele Ajetomobi , DG, Council for Arts and Culture, Amb Wale Ojo Lanre

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Popular Musician, Bamidele Ajetomobi alias Dele Bravo has described the efforts of Dr Kayode Fayemi’s administration in rejuvenating the dying culture and tradition of Ekiti state through the council for Arts and Culture as a laudable, commendable and exciting development.

Ajetomobi said that Governor Fayemi has through his value restoration and cultural policy showed the world that his cosmopolitanism has not blocked out his native intelligence and cultural identity.

He also described the appointment of Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre as the Director General of the council as an attestation to Governor Fayemi’s genuine intention to his value reorientation policy because Ojo-Lanre is a round peg in a round hole.

Bravo who spoke during his visit to the council expressed optimism that Ekiti state would soon be in the front row of those states that are using culture, arts, tourism and entertainment as tools for economic development.

“I have been following the council activities since April and i can boldly say we’ve never had it so good, I know how the state was before now and with what i am seeing on daily basis, i have hope that Ekiti will soon overtake others”, he added.

He promised to collaborate with the council to locally and internationally showcase Ekiti cultural heritage through music.

Responding, Ojo-Lanre stated that the mandate of the council is to rejuvenate, promote, develop and brand cultural and arts shifting its perception from being a mere entertainment endeavour to an empowerment agent.

He added, “Already we are going into partnership with stakeholders in arts and culture industry and we will want you to be part of the success story.

