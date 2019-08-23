FG reshuffles permanent secretaries, accounting officers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reshuffled some Permanent Secretaries and accounting officers in the Federal service following the restructuring /creation of new ministries by the Federal Government.

NAN reports that President Buhari on Wednesday during the swearing in of new ministers announced the creation of five new ministries.

The new ministries are Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Police Affairs, Special Duties and International Affairs; Aviation; and Power.

According to a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director, Communication, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the circular authorising the reshuffle was signed by Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The statement reads in part, “ Further to the creation of new ministries and restructuring of some ministries by President Muhammadu Buhari, the following officers will perform the following functions of accounting officer/permanent secretary.

“The personnel are Mr Daudu Narai – Permanent secretary, Ministry of Special Duties, Mr Louis Edozien – Permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Mr Mbaeri Nnamdi – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse – Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance.

“Dr Muhammed Dikwa – Permanent Secretary, Finance (Special Duties), Mr Ernest Umakhire – Permanent Secretary, Finance (Budget and National Planning), Mrs Anagbogu Nkiruka – permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Alh Sabiu Zakari – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport.

“Dr Mohammed Bukar – Permanent Secretary Works and Housing, Mr Hassan Musa – Ministry of Aviation, Director (Air Transport Management) to oversee office of the permanent secretary.

“Mrs Anetu-Anne Ajiu, Director, Social Welfare, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (Director, Social Welfare) to oversee office of the permanent secretary.”

According to Oyo-Ita, the arrangement takes immediate effect and remains in force until further notice.