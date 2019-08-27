FG says report of execution of 23 Nigerians in S/Arabia untrue

FG says report of execution of 23 Nigerians in S/Arabia untrue

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:36 pm


Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama speaks at the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region in Oslo, Norway February 24, 2017. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described as untrue reports making the rounds that 23 Nigerians allegedly convicted for drug offences in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been executed.

The ministry made this known in a statement by it spokesman, Mr Ferdinard Nwonye on Tuesday.

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to recent reports in the media that 23 Nigerians convicted for drug offenses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been executed.

“The ministry is in contact with the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and it has been confirmed that the story is false and should be disregarded.

“The ministry is investigating claims that most of the trials were carried out without adequate legal representation for the accused persons in accordance with internationally accepted legal principles.

“Furthermore the Nigerian Mission was not informed of the arrests and trials.

“The Federal Government is, therefore, engaging the Saudi authorities through diplomatic channels with a view to finding a just solution,” Nwonye said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Tenant who raped, raped, killed own landlady arrested in Ekiti
    17 mins ago

    Detention order: Court to hear Sowore’s motion on Wednesday
    33 mins ago

    Seven kidnap victims freed in Nasarawa
    43 mins ago

    Abdulrazaq sends N135bn supplementary budget to Kwara assembly
    48 mins ago

    Lagos Assembly sets up commitee to probe Ambode
    57 mins ago

    Agip discovers 1trn cft of gas, 60m barrels of condensates in N/ Delta
    1 hour ago

    Exams cheating: NECO recommends 3 schools for de-recognition
    3 hours ago

    Kalu denies stealing N7.2bn as Abia governor