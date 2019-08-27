FG tasks health workers on effective healthcare delivery

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Adeleke Mamora, made the call on Tuesday while speaking during the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, 2019 Health Week, with the theme “Oxygen is Essential to Life”.

Mamora said that the importance for workers to work together cannot be overemphasised to the development of the country, hence the need deliver quality healthcare service.

He commended the management of the hospital and the activities showcased during the health week, adding that it will go a long way to improve the health status of Nigerians.

“Having toured the facilities on ground at the centre and the exhibition, I urge you to keep it up.

“What I always stress is that healthcare is a team event not a sole event; let us work together in unity of purpose for effective healthcare service delivery,” he said.

Mamora also urged Nigerians to protect their environment in their interest and for the overall development of the country.

The minister restated federal government commitment to improve on the health status and standard of living of Nigerians.

Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, said the state government would continue to support the centre for effective healthcare service delivery.

Earlier, Dr Yahaya Adamu, the Medical Director, FMC Keffi, said that the theme of the health week was selected due to the importance of Oxygen to human life.

He said that the centre had reactivated and upgraded the existing Oxygen plant in order to meet the needs of patients.

“Oxygen is essential to life. It is borne out of my desire and vision for critical care as a Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgeon.

“We can now boast of not only meeting the needs of the hospital but also serving other hospitals in and around our domain.

“We have achieved piping oxygen from the plant to main and maternity theatres, Special Baby Care Unit (SCBU) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU), among others,” he said.

Adamu also disclosed that the centre procured and installed 250 and 275KVA generators in addition to the existing generators to improve power supply in the centre.

The medical director however said funds was hindering replacement of Chrome books (computers) for effective running of the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) in the centre