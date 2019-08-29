FIB probes ex- Naval Chief over alleged 3 bank accounts

The Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) Unit of the Nigeria Police Force says it has opened investigation against on a former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice-Admiral Jubril Usman over alleged proxy ownership of three bank accounts.

DCP Mr Ben Okolo, disclosed this in response to a petition filed by the Executive Secretary of Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI), obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The reply to the petition dated Aug. 20, with number: CR:3000/FIB/TE/FHQ/ABJ/VOl.22/933, was addressed to the Executive Secretary of the ARDI.

The anti-corruption organization, has acted as a whistle-blower to expose graft, including the case of Justice Walter Onnoghen, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The FIB letter was titled: “Investigation Activities: Re: Petition Against Former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice Admiral Jubril Usman , For Suspected Illegal Ownership and Control by Proxy Of At Least Three (3) Zenith Bank Accounts Containing Funds Suspected To Be Proceeds Of Corruption’’.

The letter reads in part: “I am directed to acknowledge the receipt of your petition, dated July 29, on the above subject matter and to inform you that investigation into the case has commenced.

“Accept the warm regards of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (FIB) please’’.

Usman is currently standing trial on allegation of N600 million fraud before Justice A.S. Umar at the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Usman, a member of the All Progressive Congress was disqualified from contesting the Governorship ticket of the party in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election.