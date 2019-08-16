FIFA Slams Life Ban on siasia, to pay $50,000 fine

FIFA Slams Life Ban on siasia, to pay $50,000 fine

Friday, August 16, 2019 6:56 pm


 

Siasia

 

World football body FIFA, on Friday slammed a life ban on former Super Eagles​ coach, Samson Siasia, for agreeing to ‘the manipulation of matches.’

Siasia is aslo to pay a $50,000 fine to the world football body.

The sanction stems from an ongoing ‘large-scale investigation’ FIFA is conducting into the behaviour of Wilson Raj Perumal, a convicted match-fixer from Singapore.

The time period when the infraction is committed is however not clear.

Siasia coached Nigeria’s senior national team between 2010 and 2011and for a spell in 2016. He also at various times served as coach of the country’s Under-20 and Under-23 sides.

He scored 16 goals in over 50 appearances and won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

FIFA, in a statement, found Siasia ‘guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches.’

The former international who’s mother is still being held by her abductors in Bayelsa state, is the third African to be banned by FIFA for his links to Perumal.

Earlier in July, former Sierra Leone FA official, Abu Bakarr Kabba, was banned for five years, while former Botswana FA official, Mooketsi Kgotlele, was suspended for life.

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Lawyer Docked For Allegedly Publishing Fake News About Edo University
    30 mins ago

    Bayelsa 2019: PDP to keep delegates in designated hotels
    1 hour ago

    Fulani Advocates Against Anti-grazing Bill
    2 hours ago

    El-Zakzaky plotted for assylum in India, says FG
    2 hours ago

    Why El-zakzaky was repatriated from India – FG
    2 hours ago

    Breach of trust: Bricklayer bags 10 months jail term
    2 hours ago

    Kwara ex-govt officials may face trial over sales of govt property
    2 hours ago

    Pirates kidnap 3 Russian sailors off Cameroon’s coast