FIRS generated more revenue – Fowler replies Kyari

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) Babatunde Fowler has replied to a query issued to him by the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Abba Kyari.

Though the FIRS Boss agreed that actual tax collection since the beginning of Buhari’s administration is lower than the 2012-2014 period under former President Goodluck Jonathan as stated in Kyari’s query, Fowler asserted that the

FIRS exceeded its target in non-oil tax collection by N1.304 trillion or 21% between 2016 and 2018.

He attributed the decline in tax revenue between 2012 and 2014 to recession and fall in the price and production of crude oil within the period.

According to him, total actual collection from 2012 to 2014 was N14.5 trillion while total actual collection between 2016 and 2018 was N12.656 trillion.

“The highlight of these collection figures was that during the period 2012 to 2014, out of the N14,527.85 trillion, oil revenue accounted for N8,321.64 trillion or 57.28% while non-oil accounted for N6,206.22 trillion or 42.72% and during the later period of 2016 to 2018, out of the N12,656.30 trillion, oil revenue accounted for N5,145.87 trillion or 40.65% and non- oil revenue N7,510.42 trillion or 59.35%,” he added.

The FIRS Chairman further noted that the total budget collection figure during 2012 to 2014 was N12,190.52 trillion compared to N16,771.78 trillion for the period 2016 to 2018 which represents an increase of 37.58%.”

He noted that total company income tax, CIT collected from 2012 and 2014 was N2,957.50 billion, the amount rose to N3,488.90 billion from 2016 to 2018.

Also, while gas income from 2012 to 2014, was N35.18 billion, from 2016 to 2018 it was N196.68 billion. He also pointed out in the reply that gas capital tax from 2012 to 2014 was N31.20 billion while the same tax from 2016 to 2018 was N115.17 billion. Stamp duty collection from 2012 to 2014 was N25.92 billion while from 2016 to 2018 it was N30.62 billion.

VAT collections from non import and imports from 2012 to 2014, Fowler said amounted to N2,316.19 billion while from 2016 to 2018 it was N2,908.57 billion.

According to Fowler, from 2012 to 2014, the FIRS generated N657.39 billion from education tax and N488.35 billion from 2016 to 2018.

He also noted that Personal Income Tax (PIT) fetched the country N152.46 billion from 2012 to 2014 and N252.28 billion from 2016 to 2018 while NITDEF was N28.88 billion from 2012 to 2014 and N28.72 billion from 2016 to 2018.

Fowler attributed the variance in the budgeted and actual revenue collection performance of the Service from 2016 to 2018 to the low inflow of revenue for the period especially Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) due to fall in price of crude oil and reduction of crude oil production.

He noted that the price of crude oil fell from an average of $113.72, $110.98 and $100.40 per barrel in 2012, 2013 and 2014 to $52.65, $43.80 and $54.08 per barrel in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

According to him, there was also reduction in crude oil production from 2.31mbpd, 2.18mbpd and 2.20mbpd in 2012, 2013 and 2014 to 2.12mbpd, 1.81mbpd and 1.88mbpd in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

The problem, he added was compounded by the recession suffered by the economy.

He said, “the Nigerian economy also went into recession in the second quarter of 2016 which slowed down general economic activities. Tax revenue collection (CIT and VAT) being a function of economic activities were negatively affected but actual collection of the above two taxes were still higher in 2016 to 2018than in 2012 to 2014.”

He also added that the strategy and initiatives adopted in collection of VAT during the period 2015 to 2017 led to approximately 40% increase over 2012 to 2014 collections.

