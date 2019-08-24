Flood damages key roads, submerges houses in Jigawa

Flood damages key roads, submerges houses in Jigawa

Saturday, August 24, 2019 9:52 am


File: Flood in Niger State

Flood triggered by days of incessant rainfall has damaged the Guri-Adyani and Guri-Dolanzugo roads in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

The roads, according to Alhaji Sanusi Doro, the area’s information officer, are critical for the transportation of rice, sesame, watermelon and onions to the markets.

Doro, in a statement on Saturday in Guri, said that the damage had cut off residents of Adyani and Dolanzugo from Guri town, the local government headquarters.

The statement also said that the flood had submerged 400 houses in Guri town, forcing residents to take shelter in schools.

“Hundreds of people displaced by the flood are now taking shelter in Senior Arabic Secondary School and Nurulhuda Arabic School, both in Guri,” he said.

The information officer listed other towns threatened by flood in the area to include Musari, Gaduwa, Abunabo, Zoriyo, Margadu and Dagana.

On efforts to manage the disaster, he said that the Acting Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Umaru Dodo, had distributed 50,000 sacks to residents in flood-prone areas to erect sand-bag embankments.

Doro commended the state government for providing blankets, mosquito nets and food items to those displaced.

