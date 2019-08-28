Flood destroys 300 houses in Daura

Flood destroys 300 houses in Daura

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 6:45 pm


File photo: A flooded area

Flood has destroyed more than 300 houses in Daura and environs in Katsina State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the town, reports that some of the houses have been totally brought down while water had submerged several others.

Some residents had since fled the submerged houses while some were seeing trying to rescue some domestic items.

Some Daura residents, who spoke with NAN, said that the flood followed several days of rainfall with the mass of still water bringing down some houses on Wednesday.

A source blamed the incessant flood on the lack of drainage system in Daura, and urged the local, state and federal governments to “do something urgently to check the trend”.

Malam Abba Mato, the Acting Chairman of Daura Local Government Area, who spoke on the flood disaster, described this year’s destruction as “one of the worst ever witnessed in the area”.

He listed areas worst hit to include Kusugu, Sabongari, Sarkin Yara and Mazoji areas of Daura metropolis.

“The floods followed rain showers that lasted for about 24 hours, beginning from Tuesday night to Wednesday,” he said.

Mato said that the floods had affected houses, shops and farmlands, adding, however, that most of the affected buildings were erected on flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, some of the families that were displaced by the floods have appealed to the Federal Government and the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency to assist them so as to minimise the effect of the disaster on their families.

They also appealed to the Katsina State Government to construct drainage in areas that were prone to flooding.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Police rescue 10 women abducted in Katsina
    7 mins ago

    12th African Games: FG gives N46m to medallists
    30 mins ago

    Google reveals 4 most searched, favourites housemates in BBN Naija
    39 mins ago

    Kidnappers of 3 ABU final year Law students reduce ransom – Report
    2 hours ago

    Why we closed Nigeria – Benin border- President Buhari
    3 hours ago

    EFCC Gathering Data on Nigerians Indicted in US – Magu
    5 hours ago

    Why Nigerians will pay more for US visa from 29 August
    6 hours ago

    Ogun govt. promises conducive environment for business