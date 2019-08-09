Former Japanese empress Michiko diagnosed with breast cancer

Former Japanese empress Michiko diagnosed with breast cancer

Friday, August 9, 2019 7:35 pm


Empress Michiko

Former Japanese Empress, Michiko, on Friday diagnosed with the early stages of breast cancer, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said.

The 84-year-old was expected to be operated on in September.

A lump was discovered during an examination in July.

Michiko’s husband, former Emperor Akihito, 85, abdicated the Chrysanthemum throne at the end of April.

The couple’s son, 59-year-old Naruhito, then assumed the throne in the world’s oldest hereditary monarchy, the report said.

In her time as Empress, Michiko was adored by the Japanese people, especially for her kindness and sympathy.

Japan’s media has repeatedly described the former empress as the “conscience of the nation’’.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Abiodun tasks traditional rulers on security
    2 hours ago

    Buhari directs NEMA to provide reliefs to flood victims
    2 hours ago

    Sallah: FRSC deploys 2,490 officers in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Notorious cultist, ‘Bobrisky,’ captured by soldiers in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Seen. Sani wants more opportunities for FCT natives
    2 hours ago

    INEC yet to receive REC’s resignation letter
    2 hours ago

    Bayelsa guber election: INEC sacks Briyai
    3 hours ago

    U.S.’s threats to withdraw troops causes stir among German politicians