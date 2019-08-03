FRSC identifies over speeding, overloading as causes of road accidents

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has identified speed violation, use of cell phone while driving and overloading as leading causes of road accidents.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Nasarawa, Mr Ismaila Kugu, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

The sector commander particularly condemned the habit of writing and sending text messages on phones while driving, lighting of cigarettes, intake of alcohol and non-use of seat belts by drivers.

“Such habits are very dangerous and must be avoided.

“I am calling on both commercial and private car drivers to avoid overloading and excessive speeding as they are the main causes of accidents in the country.

“During the rainy season, vehicles tyres do not have full grip of the road; they become slippery and are thereby susceptible to causing accidents,” the sector commander said.

According to him, most drivers of commercial vehicles, trailers, trucks and buses are guilty of the offences because they want to maximise profit while endangering the lives of passengers and pedestrians.

Kugu called on road transport union leaders to sensitise their members on the need to drive with caution, especially during the rainy season.

“When it is raining, there is always poor visibility. Therefore, they need to maintain good fog light and wipers, and ensure that their vehicle tyres were in good condition,” he added.

The sector commander reiterated the FRSC slogan which says “only the living enjoys life” as a further warning to drivers.