Fulani Advocates Against Anti-grazing Bill

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

National President of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association, Alhaji Sale Bayari on Friday August 16, 2019 has called on the Nigerian Government to review her position and pull-out of the ECOWAS free movement protocol which has great effect on her national security.

Bayari said this in Ibadan at a press briefing on the proposed anti-grazing bill which has passed second reading by the state House of Assembly, calling for human face and alternative grazing space before the law is passed.

Justifying Ruga, Bayari noted that small and light weapons are not only in the hands of Herdsmen but all Nigerians suffering insecurity pointing out that there has been a drop in kidnapping in the zone since the group met with former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

While maintaining that there are over 300clans of Fulani extraction of which Bororo is just one of them, the Fulani leader said generalising the crime of a few on the majority would be tantamount to injustice adding, “We pledge today that we shall ensure that our members are law abiding, obedient and respectful to constituted authorities while promising to go all out to ensure that criminal elements were flushed out of our communities and ethnic group which may even make the enactment of the anti-open grazing law no longer necessary or absolute. We call for a human face to this law in the event it becomes absolutely necessary to promulgate and pass into law. We appeal for an alternative gazing space for our means of livelihood, which is the cattle, which we are rearing as peasant traditional stockowners, not as commercial livestock or cattle business stakeholders”.

