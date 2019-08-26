G7 leaders set to close with climate change and digital economy

G7 leaders set to close with climate change and digital economy

Monday, August 26, 2019 7:59 am


FILE: Leaders at a G7 meeting 

 

The G7 summit in France heads into its final day on Monday, with the leaders of the key democratic, major economies expected to tackle some of the thornier issues on their agenda.

The schedule includes a discussion about climate change, which could be contentious given disagreements among the group, notably U.S. President Donald Trump’s aversion to multilateral deals on environmental issues, fearing they could restrain the U.S. economy.

The leaders are also due to talk about the digital economy.

Here, the U.S. has already clashed with France over a digital tax Paris plans to implement which Washington worries will hurt U.S. tech giants.

One of the most important bilateral discussions of the day will be between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

So far, Trump and host French President Emmanuel Macron have tried to present friendly relations and, wherever possible, a unified Western front.

On Sunday, a surprise visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the G7 raised concerns of causing tension on the U.S. side, but the diplomat from Tehran met Macron and other French officials without any problems.

Trump held a series of bilateral meetings on Sunday, including his first with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they discussed a post-Brexit trade deal.

The G7 is set to close in the afternoon, after which the various leaders are expected to make remarks to the press.

Eyes will be on how Trump views the summit upon conclusion and whether Macron managed to organise an event of the Western alliance in the current era of power shifts without a major blow-up

